NSW police are threatening to deploy “significant resources” against fresh protests as organisers of a second rally vow to take to the streets despite court intervention.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales on Thursday night blocked the Refugee Action Coalition demonstration during a pandemic on public health grounds.

However the group said it would push ahead with the Saturday protest at Sydney’s Town Hall despite the threat of arrest and a $1000 fine.

It comes as Victoria’s virus investigators trace contacts of an infected man who developed symptoms the day after attending Melbourne’s crowded Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was unlikely the man in his 30s contracted COVID-19 at the event, where he was wearing a mask, but he could have been potentially infectious.

It could take another week to determine whether the Melbourne protest attended by thousands has contributed to local transmission amid fears of a second wave.

The protester’s positive result was one of eight new cases in Victoria recorded on Thursday, while Australia’s other infection was in Queensland.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case in two weeks and there were no new cases in the state on Thursday.

Organisers of Sydney’s event planned for Saturday afternoon have been accused of playing “Russian roulette” as they prepare to breach gathering limits.

Co-organiser James Supple said he would be pleased if 200 people turned up and advised demonstrators to observe social distancing measures and health guidelines.

“We’ll still be holding an event this Saturday, urging people to participate,” Mr Supple said outside court.

“As the court said, it doesn’t actually make it illegal to come to a protest, it just gives the police more powers.”

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said in a statement that while he supported the exercise of free speech, the country was in the midst of an “unprecedented pandemic”.

“I want to be clear about this – if people choose to break the law and attend this protest, police will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the protesters were “pushing a whole lot of other barrows now” and putting others’ lives and livelihoods at risk.”

Mr Morrison wants authorities to arrest and charge people who attend future protests.

“They have put the whole track back to recovery at risk and certainly any further action on this front would be absolutely unacceptable,” the prime minister said on Thursday.

Lachlan Gyles SC, acting for NSW Police, had argued in court that the protesters were playing “Russian roulette” given the current gatherings limits of no more than 10 people.

Police Minister David Elliott welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, warning: “If you disregard the move-on directions of police officers, you can expect to be arrested.”

Borders on agenda

The federal treasurer has warned closed borders are costing jobs as the National Cabinet prepares to meet on Friday.

Border closures will be a key issue amid ongoing tension between the federal coalition and state governments with hardline approaches.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also highlight the need to slash red tape on major road and rail projects, looking at issues holding up infrastructure building.

The Queensland Labor government is continuing to cop the brunt of federal pressure, but closures remain in place for WA, SA, Tasmania and the NT.

The territory government has indicated it is in the final stretch before borders reopen to domestic tourism.

South Australia is set to outline some relaxation of border measures.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg issued a blunt plea to states like Queensland who are holding firm.

“Closed borders cost jobs. There is no clear medical reason as to why those domestic borders should be closed,” he told reporters.

Restrictions will also be under national cabinet’s consideration, including rules around indoor gatherings and how airlines operate.

Meanwhile lawyers challenging the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed amid the coronavirus crisis are set to return to court.

Billionaire businessman Clive Palmer and a group of tourism operators named Travel Essence launched separate proceedings in High Court after the borders were closed in March.

Currently, school students, workers and freight drivers can enter the state without an issue, but Queensland is closed to anyone else because of COVID-19.

India a ‘ticking time bomb’

India has reported a record of nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases, with health services in the worst-hit cities of Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai swamped by the rising infections.

India’s tally has reached 286,579 confirmed cases, the fifth highest in the world, with 8102 deaths, including 357 in the past 24 hours.

The spike comes as the government moved ahead with the reopening of restaurants, shopping centres and places of worship in most of India after a lockdown of more than two months. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.

The actual infection numbers are thought to be higher because of limited testing.

The health ministry said it was ramping up the capacity with daily testing of more than 145,000 people. The number of tests in India crossed five million on Wednesday.

It also said the total number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases for the first time, with the recovery rate of nearly 49 per cent.

“We are sitting on a ticking time bomb,” said Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, president of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum.

“Unless and until the government increases its spending on healthcare, things won’t change. A lot of people will die,” he said.

-with agencies