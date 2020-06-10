News Liberal Party draws last for Eden-Monaro ballot paper as 14 candidates nominate for by-election

Liberal Party draws last for Eden-Monaro ballot paper as 14 candidates nominate for by-election

Candidate Matthew Stadtmiller is encouraging people to 'vote away' from the Coalition. Photo: Shooters, Fishers And Farmers Party
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Fourteen people will contest the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Labor MP Mike Kelly due to health issues.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Matthew Stadtmiller drew No.1 on the ballot paper, with Labor’s Kristy McBain in eighth position and Liberal Party candidate, Fiona Kotvojs, last.

ABC election analyst Antony Green said it was a large field of candidates for a by-election.

Mr Green said it helped to be at the top of the ballot paper in order to receive the donkey vote, which could add around 0.5 per cent to a candidate’s tally.

But he said he did not expect the order of the ballot paper to make a big impact because it followed the same order as the ballot paper at the 2019 federal election.

“Because the two main candidates are in the same relative order as the general election, it’s a pretty neutral ballot draw,” Mr Green said.

Preferences awaited

All eyes will be on where the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers sends its preferences, with the receiving party potentially able to benefit from the No.1 ballot draw.

Mr Stadtmiller said the party has not released any details yet about where it will direct its preferences.

“But we are suggesting people ‘vote away’ from the Coalition, after the poor showing they’ve had on bushfires, the mixed messaging on COVID-19, and the poor funding that’s gone into the drought,” he said.

“It’s always good to end up with the No.1 position, but I don’t think it will make a huge difference,” he said.

The Australian Electoral Commission said 114,244 people were enrolled to vote in the July 4 poll, with early voting starting on Monday.

The order of the ballot paper

  1. Matthew Stadtmiller – Shooters Fishers and Farmers
  2. James Jansson –Science Party
  3. Michael Balderstone – Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) Party
  4. James Holgate – Independent
  5. Trevor Hicks – Nationals
  6. Dean McCrae – Liberal Democrats
  7. Joy Angel – Sustainable Australia Party
  8. Kristy McBain – Labor
  9. Riccardo Bosi – Independent
  10. Karen Porter – Independent
  11. Cathy Griff – Greens
  12. Narelle Storey – Christian Democratic Party
  13. Jason Potter – Australian Federation Party
  14. Fiona Kotvojs – Liberal Party.

ABC

Trending Now

harvey norman coronavirus
Harvey Norman pays special dividend as Australian sales soar
Little Britain blackface
Little Britain pulled from streaming services over blackface, Cops cancelled
travel new zealand tasmania
‘Roadblock of federalism’ delaying trans-Tasman travel: NZ Deputy PM
community sport virus nsw
Community sport gets a kick-off date – but more disappointment for fans
Tennant Creek man pleads guilty to cannabis possession after calling police on himself
prince philip 99 birthday
Photo with the Queen to mark Prince Philip’s 99th birthday
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video