Updated:

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka described the scene as “very confronting”. Photo: ABC
A man has been charged with his sister’s murder after she was found dead inside a western Sydney home.

Indigenous artist Gabriella Delaney, 20, was found in the Cambridge Park property on Monday night after last being seen five days earlier.

Her brother, 30, was arrested in Westmead on Tuesday morning and later charged with murder.

Lucas Delaney was refused bail before a scheduled appearance in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka earlier said police attended the home after relatives expressed concerns they hadn’t heard from Ms Delaney.

“It’s just tragic, a 20-year-old girl whose life was before her just cut short,” Detective Inspector Pietruszka told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s a real stain on the community when something like this happens.

“We’re dealing with the family and trying to provide the comfort we can.”

The detective inspector said the scene was “quite confronting”.

