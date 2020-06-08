Victoria Police have launched an air and ground search for a 14-year-old boy with autism after he was separated from his family on Mount Disappointment, north of Melbourne.

William Callaghan, otherwise known as Will, was last seen on the south side of the summit about 2.20pm on Monday.

Mount Disappointment is about 10 kilometres north of Whittlesea.

“Police and family are extremely concerned for the 14-year-old who is non-verbal and doesn’t have any food or water with him,” a police spokesperson said.

“He is also not dressed for the elements of a cold evening.

“The Police Airwing, Search and Rescue Squad, Dog Squad, local uniform members in 4WDs and police on bikes are also being supported by the State Emergency Services in searching for Will.”

The temperature on Mount Disappointment is forecast to drop to about 0 degrees Celsius overnight.

“Police have been told William is very energetic. We believe he could cover a lot of distance,” Victoria Police said.

“He’s also very food focused. It would not be out of the question for William to walk into a house and go to the fridge or cupboard and help himself to food.

“He might also try to put himself to bed. So we are asking residents nearby and in the vicinity of Mount Disappointment to check bedrooms and outhouses and to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately if they sight William.”

–ABC