Tensions flare in 40 US cities as angry protesters break curfew, burn cars and loot stores

Tens of thousands of protesters across the US have clashed with police as tensions remained high for a sixth night after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd last week.

At least 40 cities across 23 American states remain on edge, with National Guard troops deployed to control crowds who breached tight curfews to express their anger and pain for another night.

On Monday (AEST), protests escalated from Boston on the east coast to San Francisco, with some people rioting and looting stores in broad daylight in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, California.

So far, 4100 people have been arrested in violent confrontations with police during the past five days of demonstrations, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday (AEST) in Washington DC, just 200 metres from the White House, federal and local police, secret service agents and DEA officers in riot gear advanced on hundreds of protesters using tear gas and pepper spray, pushing back on barricades as men and women held signs, throwing fireworks and setting fires about 10.30pm local time on Sunday.

At one stage during the third night of demonstrations, President Donald Trump was abruptly taken to a secure bunker after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

Mr Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorised to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The account was confirmed by an administration official also on condition of anonymity.

The entire Washington, DC National Guard of 1700 soldiers was called up to support local law enforcement. In total, National Guard troops have been deployed in 15 states.

CNN reported “eerie scenes” of smoke-filled air as lights from flood lamps illuminated the streets around Lafayette Park, with people yelling “don’t shoot” as police pushed them out of the park onto Conneticut Avenue. Others set fire to and rolled cars, set fires near historic buildings and churches, and looted shops including Target.

Three to four rows of riot police stretched across the streets with people yelling out: “You are the threat”. What began as a peaceful protest during the day, during the night the violence “sky-rocketed”, CNN reported.

Streets were largely empty by 11pm local time as people to disperse and people began to comply with curfews.

Graffiti was sprayed on buildings which read: “Why do we have to keep telling you black lives matter?”.

The protests on Sunday night marked the latest outburst of violence following peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man, died last Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, sparking outrage that has swept across a politically and racially divided nation.

In the latest act of violence, a tanker truck ploughed into a group of 6000 protesters marching on a closed freeway in Minneapolis. The driver was dragged from the cabin of the truck and taken into custody.

But it did not appear any marchers were struck by the tanker as it sped through the crowd on the westbound lanes of Interstate 35 on Sunday, honking. The freeway was closed to traffic at the time.

“Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators,” the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, social media users described scenes of “total anarchy” as police cars were trashed, set on fire and pushed into stationery cars. The city announced a 6pm-to-6am curfew after a day of protests and looting.

CNN reported “chaos, violence and looking” as protesters ignored curfews and ran through the city centre, looting shops and setting fires to northern parts of the city.

Sporadic violence broke out in Boston following peaceful protests as activists threw bottles at police officers and lit a vehicle on fire.

In Long Beach, California demonstrators wearing face masks and holding up signs broke curfew about 9pm, while dozens of upscale shops in Santa Monica were looted along the city’s popular Third Street Promenade before police moved in to make arrests. The vandalism followed a largely peaceful march earlier in the beachside city.

Further south, in the Los Angeles suburb Long Beach, a group of young men and women smashed windows of a shopping mall and looted stores before they were dispersed ahead of a 6pm curfew.

San Francisco mayor London Breed encouraged peaceful protests across the city but urged people to stick to the 8pm to 5am curfew. However, after dark, hundreds of armed riot police took to the streets to quell rioters as people walked the streets setting rubbish bins on fire and lighting fireworks.

In New York City, police arrested about 350 people and 30 officers suffered minor injuries during clashes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said police conduct was being investigated, including widely shared videos showing a police vehicle lurching into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with debris in Brooklyn.

Protests have also flared in Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Cleveland and Dallas.

The administration of President Donald Trump, who has called protesters “thugs,” will not federalise and take control of the National Guard for now, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.