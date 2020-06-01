National Guard deployed across US as George Floyd protests enter sixth day

At least 25 major US cities are bracing for another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd while being arrested.

Streets across the country remain strewn with broken glass and burned-out cars as curfews have failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

The National Guard has been deployed in at least 15 cities, with 11,000 troops deployed in Minneapolis alone to manage curfews as authorities investigate whether more charges should be laid over Mr Floyd’s death.

As night fell in Washington DC (Australian time), protesters gathered around the White House. Troops stood guard behind barricades, while thousands flooded major city streets across the country.

In Minneapolis, a semi-trailer drove through demonstrators on a major freeway and National Guard vehicles were patrolling suburban streets.

In one video from Minneapolis, a National Guard Humvee rolls down a residential street followed by what appear to be police officers wearing tactical gear.

One officer orders residents to go inside, then yells “light ’em up” before shooting projectiles at a group of people on their front porch. The city’s curfew does not apply to residents outside on their private property.

The clashes in Minneapolis marked the fifth night of arson, looting and vandalism in parts of the state’s largest city, and its adjacent capital, St Paul. The state’s governor said on Saturday that he was activating the full Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War II.

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday for a rally in St Paul as state troopers surrounded the state capitol building after 170 stores were looted and many burned to the ground.

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of Mr Floyd, 46, last week as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

Video shot by bystanders showed Mr Floyd handcuffed, face-down on the road and one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Mr Chauvin was arrested and charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Sunday In Minneapolis, a tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35W but none of the protesters were injured, according to a Reuters witness. The driver got out of the truck and was beaten by protesters, the witness said.

On Monday (AEST), the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, John Harrington said the truck “literally drove” into a group of about 6000 demonstrators.

“In the midst of that crowd, the truck drove through at high speeds, was chased down by protesters and the truck stopped. The driver was taken out of the truck by the protesters and he was then taken to a medical centre,” he said.

The driver is in custody and Minnesota state patrol is investigating whether charges should be laid.

Curfews in Minnesota and St Paul will be enforced from 8pm to 6am, as authorities plead with citizens to “stay home” during “this very troubling time”. Tensions are expected to increase as night falls.

In New York City, police arrested about 350 people overnight and 30 officers suffered minor injuries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said police conduct was being investigated, including widely shared videos showing a police vehicle in Brooklyn lurching into protesters who were pelting it with debris.

Mr de Blasio said he had not seen a separate video showing an officer pulling down the mask of a black protester who had his hands in the air, then spraying a substance in his face.

The closely packed crowds and demonstrators not wearing masks sparked fears of a resurgence of COVID-19, which has already killed more than 100,000 Americans.

Violence spread despite curfews in several major cities rocked by civil unrest in recent days, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland, and Louisville.

“We are seeing in St Paul, and obviously around the country, this level of rage and anger that frankly is legitimate, as we see this horrific video of George Floyd being just suffocated to death,” Mayor Melvin Carter told CNN on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, it’s being expressed right now, over the past week, in ways that are destructive and unacceptable.”

The administration of President Donald Trump, who has called protesters “thugs”, will not federalise and take control of the National Guard for now, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said.

On Sunday, Mr Trump said the US government would designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organisation. It was not clear how many, if any, of the demonstrators are from Antifa.

Mr Chauvin’s arrest on Friday has failed to satisfy protesters. Three officers who stood by as Mr Floyd died have yet to be charged.

-with agencies