There are growing calls to overhaul how poker machines operate, with concerns the industry will prey on the newly unemployed, creating a fresh generation of gambling addicts.

New South Wales will be the first state to switch on poker machines this Monday, with up to 50 people allowed back into clubs and pubs.

Alliance for Gambling Reform chief advocate Reverend Tim Costello said opening the machines without restrictions would leave Premier Gladys Berejiklian ‘another Ruby Princess on her hands’.

“We have seen some tremendous leadership from the NSW Government through this crisis, and Premier Berejiklian has wisely sought and taken advice from public health experts,” Rev. Costello said.

“It’s impossible to calculate how many lives have been saved through these measures, but it’s undoubtedly been a significant number, while we still have sadly had 102 deaths in Australia,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, we know there are around 400 deaths by suicide every year where gambling harm has been a factor, along with the other public health issues often associated with gambling harm, including family violence, mental ill-health and homelessness.”

Reverend Costello said anti-gambling groups have been encouraging the NSW government to heed the advice of public health and other experts, and “act now to prevent what could be a tsunami of gambling harm if Clubs NSW is allowed to proceed with restarting machines in NSW on 1 June”.

“If she doesn’t, Ms Berejiklian risks having another Ruby Princess on her hands – a gambling one,” he said.

The closure of the multi-dollar poker machine industry has helped save Australians an estimated $1.5 billion from gambling losses, according to the alliance

Australia has a poker machine problem. We have nearly 200,000 machines and one in six who play have a serious addiction – losing an average of about $21,000 a year, according to government data.

The social cost of gambling addiction is huge. In Victoria, the only state to study gambling’s broader impact on society, it was estimated to be at least $7 billion a year.

Ben Hamilton was that one-in-six. He started gambling at 18 and it took him almost ten years to kick the addiction. For the first time in his adult life, the lockdown measures made him feel safe from himself.

“Coming into COVID-19, I was in a fairly decent place with my gambling, but it’s the first time I’ve ever felt fully safe since being an adult, knowing I can’t gamble,” Mr Hamilton said.

“If I have an argument with my wife or a job gets a bit tricky, that’s where I want to go, but that option is just not available. COVID-19, as horrible as its been, is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said.

A former soldier turned tradesman, Mr Hamilton initially didn’t realise he had a problem. Like many Australian’s he thought he just enjoyed splashing some of his extra cash on the machines on a Friday night.

“It starts off when you win money. It feeds the reward system of the brain and then, when you lose, it becomes a challenge, it gets competitive. It continuously evolves though,” he said.

“Then it gets to a point where the money is irrelevant. What’s important is being in front of the machine.”

After meeting his now-wife, he realised his gambling had gotten out of control.

He was in pain. His mental health was spiralling, and so was his addiction.

Around 18 months ago he was out drinking, feeding hundreds of dollars into the machines. On the drive between clubs, he drove his car off the road.

“I was coming down this steep hill, there’s a big embankment, I just let my car go off it with the intention to hurt myself,” Mr Hamilton said

It was the bolt he needed to pull himself out of addiction. Now he has started a Facebook group, Kicking the Punt – a safe place online to help others wrestling with gambling addictions.

Ben says he stopped gambling for his wife and son. Mr Hamilton said turning the pokies back on and returning to business-as-usual would see people flock back to the machines.

“I think there will be a big influx of people gambling,” he said.

“There will be a lot of people coming out of this in a rough spot, financially. They’ve been isolated. You put all that in the mix and open up the venues and they’ll play the pokies to let off steam.

“They might not be gamblers already but they’ll be vulnerable. It’ll be huge.”

Proponents of turning the machines back on say it will help us kick start the economy, but Alliance for Gambling Reform executive director Tony Mohr said that is poor economics.

“For every million dollars that is spent on poker-machine gambling, only about three jobs are created,” Mr Mohr said.