San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a citywide curfew for Sunday night as violent protests continue to rage across America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Five days after Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Ms Breed says the curfew – similar to those enacted across more than a dozen US cities – will last from 8pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

The mayor says she has asked Governor Gavin Newsom to put the California National Guard on standby.

President Donald Trump has threatened the “unlimited power of the military” as angry protests erupted across the US.

He has already been censored by Twitter for glorifying violence.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in places like Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston as outrage flared up in at least 30 US cities.

There have been more than 100 arrests in New York alone, with 13 police officers injured.

And in Seattle, the latest metropolis to erupt, rioters looted and torched the Nordstrom department store.

At least three people were reported shot and one dead amid protests in downtown Indianapolis, police chief Randal Taylor said.

The full Minnesota National Guard has been activated for the first time since World War II after four nights of sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis, the city from where the unrest has sprung.

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

Now, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO and other major Hollywood players are using their social media accounts to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

And Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday posted that “We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice.”

A number of other entertainment brands have followed suit as of Saturday night, US time, as protests have gained momentum throughout the nation, now in their fifth day.

Notably, Disney-owned Hulu tweeted and posted on Instagram the message that “We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you.”

Several WarnerMedia entertainment brands’ social media accounts joined in the support.

HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT all changed their Twitter handles to #BlackLivesMatter and posted the following: Amazon Studios posted on Twitter and Instagram that “Together we stand with the Black community – colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers – and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice.”

Lionsgate-owned Starz also lent its corporate voice to the cause.

“We cannot stand silent while our Black communities under the weight of violence, discrimination and injustice,” wrote Starz on Instagram.

Quibi changed its Twitter bio to read, “We stand together against injustice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Social media platforms also echoed that support for the movement, with Twitter changing its bio to simply read “#BlackLivesMatter” and TikTok issuing the following statement:

“At TikTok we deeply value the diverse voices among our users, creators, artists, partners, and employees.

“We stand with the Black community and are proud to provide a platform where #blacklivesmatter and #georgefloyd generate powerful and important views with over 1 billion views. We are committed to fostering a space where everyone is seen and heard.”

Twitch similarly posted a statement: “Black people have been suffering under the oppressive weight of racism in America for far too long.

“We cannot delight in the creative contributions of the Black community on Twitch and remain silent while they are in pain. We’re asking you to come together to and stand up for Black lives whether it’s through your time, treasure, or talent.

“Don’t let today’s injustice stop us from creating a better tomorrow for our community.”

-with AAP