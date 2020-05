Today's Stories

Up to 1000 jobs to go as News Corp restructures metropolitan and regional publications

Qantas wins Australia’s trust, but caution it might fall from grace

IFM Investors is ready to invest billions of dollars into ‘great projects’

David Jones speeds up store closures after massive profit plunge

Superannuation suffers largest drop in quarterly returns on record

Heart attack, stroke, or losing your mind? What hurts the heart, hurts the brain

Want to be self-sufficient with food? Here are five tips to get you started

JK Rowling publishes new children’s story online