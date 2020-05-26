Cargo vessel loses 40 containers off NSW coast

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is expected to board a Singapore-flagged ship which lost 40 shipping containers and damaged another 74 in rough seas off the NSW coast on the weekend.

A remaining nine containers were left dangling from the ship’s starboard and port sides.

The container ship APL England was travelling from China to Melbourne when it lost at least 114 of its cargo of containers in rough seas about 11am on Sunday, forcing it to turn around and head to Brisbane.

AMSA investigators will board the ship on Tuesday.

AMSA dispatched search aircraft in a bid to locate the containers, which sank into water about two kilometres deep. No cargo debris was located.

A cargo ship which lost more than 80 containers in June 2018 caused widespread damage along the NSW coast as authorities spent weeks scouring the sea floor. Only two containers were recovered.

YM Efficiency was making its way from Taiwan to Sydney when it was hit by heavy swells about 30 kilometres off the coast of Port Stephens in New South Wales.

Nappies, jars, car parts, packaged food, clocks and sanitary items washed up in the Hunter region, forcing a major clean-up operation over the next several weeks.

AMSA said Sunday’s rollover was similar to the YM Efficiency, both losing engine power in heavy seas.

The APL England reportedly suffered a temporary loss of propulsion during heavy seas about 75 kilometres southeast of Sydney, which caused it to roll.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was also notified and will investigate.

The APL England – under different management – previously lost 37 containers in the Great Australian Bight in August 2016, also due to heavy rolling in rough seas.

