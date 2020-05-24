News Female cyclist dies after hit-and-run accident at Beaumaris in Melbourne

The cyclist was hit on Beach Road at Beaumaris about 5.25pm on Sunday. Photo: Getty
A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in Melbourne’s southeast, with the driver failing to stop and help her.

The woman was hit on Beach Road at Beaumaris about 5.25pm on Sunday by a Holden Commodore which then left the scene and was later located at Waller Court in Cheltenham.

Police have spoken to two women who were in the vehicle but have yet to find the driver.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage of it has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

