Members of the World Health Organisation have agreed on a coronavirus strategy and inquiry, despite US President Donald Trump threatening to leave the United Nations agency.

A resolution calling for an impartial and independent review into the global handling of the coronavirus pandemic was formally adopted by the World Health Assembly at the virtual meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.

Australia had been among the nations, together with the European Union, leading calls for an independent probe and had garnered the support of 137 co-sponsors, including the US, to the motion.

China ultimately agreed to co-sponsor the resolution, which had unanimous support.

Health Minister Greg Hunt tweeted that he was “delighted” the motion had passed by consensus “as a key step to protect against future pandemics”.

Delighted that the WHA Assembly has passed by consensus the Motion calling for an impartial, independent & comprehensive examination of the global response to COVID-19. The support of 137 co sponsors further strengthens this as a key step to protect against future pandemics. — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) May 19, 2020

Among the advances, WHO members agreed that any future vaccine and medication for the novel coronavirus must be made available cheaply to the world “as a global priority”.

WHO member countries adopted a resolution that “calls for the universal, timely and equitable access to and fair distribution” of medical products to fight COVID-19.

The WHO members also called on the pharmaceutical industry and others involved in research and development to share and pool their patents.

In a joint statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Health Minister Greg Hunt praised the adoption of the “landmark resolution”.

“There is also a clear mandate to identify the source of the COVID-19 virus and how it was transmitted to humans, which will be necessary to prevent and reduce the risks of the emergence of new diseases that pass from animals to humans,” the statement said.

“Australia has been clear and transparent in calling for an independent review into COVID-19, which is an unprecedented global health and economic crisis.”

The vote comes hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently halt funding for the WHO if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country’s membership of the agency.

Washington provides between $US400 million and $US500 million a year to the WHO budget of nearly $US3 billion.

Mr Trump claimed that the WHO shares responsibility for the large number of deaths in the COVID-19 crisis.

He charged that mismanagement on the part of the WHO and reliance on information from China had dramatically worsened the epidemic and spread it globally.

Leading medical journal The Lancet rejected Mr Trump’s assertion that the WHO had ignored its reports from late 2019.

“This statement is factually incorrect,” The Lancet said in a message, noting that its first reports were published on January 24.

The resolution comes as tensions between China and Australia hit new lows.

China’s embassy in Canberra said earlier on Tuesday it was a joke for Australia to claim it has been vindicated by international support for a coronavirus inquiry.

