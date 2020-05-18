News Twins die in house fire in regional NSW
Twins die in house fire in regional NSW

Two adults and two children were found inside the house. Photo: Getty
NSW detectives are investigating the tragic deaths of twin girls, aged three, who died in a house fire in the NSW South West Slopes region.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to a home on Mayday Road in Batlow about 11am on Monday after reports of a house fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW were able to pull the girls from the house but despite efforts by first responders, the girls died at the scene.

The ABC reported the twins’ mother and an older sibling aged five were outside the home when the fire took hold.

The twin girls were believed to be occupants of the home.

Police were door knocking neighbours on the street throughout Monday afternoon. Photo: Channel Nine

Police said inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the fire in Batlow, a rural town located 115km from Wagga.

Local detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze and were not able to say whether the fire was suspicious.

They were being assisted by the State Crime Command’s Financial Crimes Squad’s Arson Unit.

A crime scene has been established while a report will be prepared for the coroner.

