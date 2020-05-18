Chinese President Xi Jinping backs WHO-led coronavirus investigation

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping has announced.

Mr Xi, in a video speech on Monday to the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, said China had been open and transparent about the outbreak which first emerged in his country in late 2019.

After pressure was exerted by a 62-country coalition for an independent probe, Mr Xi said Beijing would support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 people globally.

China had previously opposed calls for such investigations from Washington and Canberra, but Mr Xi signalled on Monday that Beijing would be amenable to an impartial review.

“China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up experiences and remedy deficiencies,” Mr Xi told the assembly.

“This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld.”

Update: Xi Jinping says China has all along acted with openness, transparency and responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 https://t.co/0ySWm0cd09 pic.twitter.com/D98wNr3Phm — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 18, 2020

Mr Xi also pledged $US2 billion ($3.1 billion) over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China would be made public.

China Xinhua News reported that Mr Xi told the assembly: “In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people”.

“All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility.

“We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion. We have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time.

“We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need.”

In Geneva, Switzerland’s President Simonetta Sommaruga has opened the WHO’s annual assembly, pledging her country’s full co-operation to its leader as it co-ordinates the global response to the pandemic.

“Director-General, as you go through this crisis, be assured that you have Switzerland’s full support and co-operation,” Ms Sommaruga told the online World Health Assembly, referring to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Assembly #WHA73 starts today. Health leaders are convening virtually for the first time this year, due to #COVID19. Watch it LIVE here from 12:00 CEST.https://t.co/3LcaLDToH9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 18, 2020

In Geneva, Switzerland’s President Simonetta Sommaruga has opened the WHO’s annual assembly, pledging her country’s full co-operation to its leader as it co-ordinates the global response to the pandemic.

“Director-General, as you go through this crisis, be assured that you have Switzerland’s full support and co-operation,” Ms Sommaruga told the online World Health Assembly, referring to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

She urged its 194 member states to “act together” in the crisis.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Geneva-based body “irreplaceable” and said it needed greater resources to provide support for developing countries.

-AAP