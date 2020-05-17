News Eleven US firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion and fire
Updated:

Eleven US firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion and fire

Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, local time. Photo: EPA
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Eleven US firefighters have been injured in an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in Los Angeles.

The fire crews had gone inside the complex in the city’s Toy District after an initial report of a fire, but then had to run for their lives when a ball of flames exploded out of the building and scorched a fire engine across the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott said “one significant explosion” occurred about 6.30pm local time on Saturday.

Firefighters inside had to run through a wall of flames he estimated to be 10 metres high and wide, and those on the roof scrambled down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.

He said people at the scene described the explosion as sounding like a freight train or jet engine.

The fleeing firefighters tore off their protective equipment that had burned and helmets that had melted, Scott said.

“The was one of the worst scenes I’ve seen,” he said.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene, as the flames spread to several nearby buildings.

Scott said the building was a warehouse for SmokeTokes, which he described as a maker of “butane honey oil”.

Butane is an odourless gas that easily ignites, and it is used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil.

The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.

On its website, SmokeTokes advertises a wide variety of products including “puff bars”, pipes, “dab” tools, vaporisers, “torches and butane”, and cartridges.

-AAP

Trending Now

Coronavirus restrictions: As lockdown lifts, some Australians take it as an invitation to party
World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Director Michael Ryan, informs the media about the update on COVID-19 and coronavirus during a news press conference at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters
WHO specialist fears we might have to co-exist with COVID-19 because it ‘may never go away’
Tim Costello on COVID-19: A wake-up call for fathers, a reprieve for gamblers
Dennis Atkins: Too many inconvenient truths for Morrison to uncomfortably deny
Michael Pascoe: Morrison shoots up his own town, but did Dutton start it?
Red Symons against a background of someone swimming
Red Symons calls on sporting gents and ladies to explain themselves