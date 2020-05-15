Two years after Australia’s competition watchdog green-lighted the biggest consolidation of media ownership in more than 40 years, the withdrawal of online start-up BuzzFeed has exposed its misjudgment.
Local market conditions, including recent COVID-19 impacts, may well have changed since the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission publicly justified Nine Entertainment’s contentious takeover of Fairfax Media in 2018.
But a watchdog charged by its legislation with building competitive job-creating industries, and not allowing more powerful vested interests any unfair advantage, should reflect on what has happened.
This week the US-based BuzzFeed announced its withdrawal from local news coverage in the UK and Australia “both for economic and strategic reasons”.
Five staff are now being made redundant on top of a 15 per cent workforce downsizing and operational cutbacks implemented last year.
BuzzFeed says it will be concentrating on “big hit” US news from now on, and is not expected to re-enter the Australian news market.
In 2018 BuzzFeed, which started here in 2014, was put up as a burgeoning media diversity justification for the historic green light the ACCC gave to the merger of the Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment.
ACCC chairman Rod Sims ruled: “While the merger between these two big-name media players (Nine Entertainment and Fairfax) raised a number of extremely complex issues, and will likely reduce competition, we concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act.
“With the growth in online news … many other players, albeit smaller, now provide some degree of competitive constraint. These include, for example, The Guardian, The New Daily, BuzzFeed, Crikey and The Daily Mail.”The diversity justification was laughable then and tragic now as the Australian media industry bids farewell to BuzzFeed Australia.
At the time former prime minister Paul Keating attacked Mr Sims and the ACCC for having “relegated the Fairfax mastheads to the ethical dustbin of Channel Nine”.
Now in 2020 while all local media outlets have lifted their audiences through their coverage of the bushfires and COVID-19 national emergencies, nothing it appeared could save BuzzFeed as a local content creator.
COVID-19 has added to the fiscal stress, with advertising spending down or heavily discounted across all outlets.
Also now in the balance is the future of Australian Associated Press, the syndicated local wire service bankrolled by big media companies, including News Corp.
BuzzFeed was a subscriber to AAP, believed to pay up to $5000 a week for its service.
AAP’s closure was announced for June 29, but staff redundancies were put on hold as the AAP board negotiated with potential new owners.
The result of confidential due diligence and price negotiations with at least one potential buyer remains unknown, but with an announcement one way or the other, expected soon.
News Corp has announced it will start a ‘breaking news’ subscriber service to partially offset the loss of AAP.
If AAP survives it may be as a not-for-profit entity of no competitive threat to News or Nine.
So much for competitive diversity.
With regional and community newspaper production suspended during COVID-19 and the still-unresolved advertising marketplace battle between Google, Facebook and the paywalled news content companies News Corp and Nine, it is acknowledged that Australia’s local media industry is in crisis.
Many regional and community print mastheads are unlikely to return and Australia’s metropolitan newspapers have been declared “terminal” within a few years by former News Corp CEO Kim Williams, an expert analyst of the digital economy.
The metro masthead names may survive as online brands, like The New York Times and The Washington Post, but such survival will depend on solid subscriber and advertising support.
This week Nine Entertainment chairman Peter Costello asserted that Google and Facebook should pay Australian media companies $600million a year through mandatory revenue-sharing regulations now being formulated by the ACCC.
Under direction from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, the ACCC has told media companies it will circulate a “concepts paper” on May 19 seeking stakeholder feedback on its mandatory revenue sharing code.
It will be seeking submissions by June 5.
The Morrison government will urgently legislate the world’s first tech giant revenue-sharing laws with penalties for non-compliance after July.
The Anthony Albanese-led Opposition has indicated its bipartisan support.
The ACCC is anticipating litigation from Google and Facebook all the way to the High Court to test Australia’s competition and copyright laws.
The world’s media will be watching.
Mr Costello told Nine masthead The Australian Financial Review: “We think that Google and Facebook are driving advertising revenue of about $6 billion in Australia and roughly 10 per cent of that is as a result of news content.
“So, if you apply those figures, Google and Facebook are taking about $600million of advertising revenue out … which otherwise could have, or should have, been going to the media”.
Mr Costello implied that with such massive revenues Google and Facebook would barely miss $600 million.
The future of Australia’s media now lies with Rod “diversity” Sims’ concepts paper.
Quentin Dempster is a Walkley Award-winning journalist, author and broadcaster. He is a veteran of the ABC newsroom. He was awarded an Order of Australia in 1992 for services to journalism
