Two years after Australia’s competition watchdog green-lighted the biggest consolidation of media ownership in more than 40 years, the withdrawal of online start-up BuzzFeed has exposed its misjudgment.

Local market conditions, including recent COVID-19 impacts, may well have changed since the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission publicly justified Nine Entertainment’s contentious takeover of Fairfax Media in 2018.

But a watchdog charged by its legislation with building competitive job-creating industries, and not allowing more powerful vested interests any unfair advantage, should reflect on what has happened.

This week the US-based BuzzFeed announced its withdrawal from local news coverage in the UK and Australia “both for economic and strategic reasons”.

28 Iconic Australian TV Ads That'll Hit You With All Kinds Of Nostalgiahttps://t.co/LwhNJeLAMm pic.twitter.com/p9gioeVFsi — BuzzFeed Australia (@BuzzFeedOz) May 14, 2020

Five staff are now being made redundant on top of a 15 per cent workforce downsizing and operational cutbacks implemented last year.

BuzzFeed says it will be concentrating on “big hit” US news from now on, and is not expected to re-enter the Australian news market.

In 2018 BuzzFeed, which started here in 2014, was put up as a burgeoning media diversity justification for the historic green light the ACCC gave to the merger of the Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims ruled: “While the merger between these two big-name media players (Nine Entertainment and Fairfax) raised a number of extremely complex issues, and will likely reduce competition, we concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act.

“With the growth in online news … many other players, albeit smaller, now provide some degree of competitive constraint. These include, for example, The Guardian, The New Daily, BuzzFeed, Crikey and The Daily Mail.”

The diversity justification was laughable then and tragic now as the Australian media industry bids farewell to BuzzFeed Australia.



At the time former prime minister Paul Keating attacked Mr Sims and the ACCC for having “relegated the Fairfax mastheads to the ethical dustbin of Channel Nine”.