WorkSafe to investigate work practices at Cedar Meats amid coronavirus outbreak

WorkSafe has launched an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at a meat processing facility in Melbourne’s west, which is linked to 88 infections.

A spokesman for the authority confirmed it will be investigating Cedar Meats after three previously confirmed infections were linked to the Brooklyn abattoir on Wednesday.

The probe will examine whether social distancing measures were in place at the abattoir and if workers were provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser.

The state government and Cedar Meats’ management have defended their handling of the outbreak, including the decision to allow staff to work for several days after workers tested positive.

It comes as another cluster continues to grow in the city’s north.

Three more infections have been linked to McDonald’s Fawkner, bringing the total number of cases linked to the fast-food restaurant to six.

That number could rise as test results for 92 workers continue to come back.

The restaurant has reopened following a deep clean and is being staffed by workers from surrounding outlets, a McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, a worker at a poultry processor has also tested positive to the virus.

Health authorities did not name the facility but said it was an isolated case.

The business is not an abattoir and contact tracing is under way.

