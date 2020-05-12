UK extends its coronavirus job-retention scheme by four months

Britain has extended its job retention scheme – the costly centrepiece of attempts to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus – by four more months but has told employers they will have to help meet the cost before long.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told the UK parliament on Tuesday there would be no changes to the scheme, which pays 80 per cent of the wages of 7.5 million workers temporarily laid off up to £2500 a month, until the end of July.

From August, the scheme will continue with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work, allowing employers who are using the scheme to bring furloughed employees back on a part-time basis.

“We will ask employers to start sharing with the government the cost of paying people’s salaries,” Sunak said.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is expected to limit a rise in unemployment in the UK.

But at £10 billion ($19 billion) a month, its cost is approaching the amount of money Britain spends on its public health services.

Mr Sunak has previously said such levels of spending are unsustainable.

An employers’ group said the inclusion of part-time working in the furlough scheme would help companies to get back up to speed, but said it needed more information on how companies would be asked to make contributions.

“Many firms that would normally be on strong footing are still in dire straits,” said Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the Institute of Directors.

Mr Sunak said he would provide further details by the end of May on the scheme.

