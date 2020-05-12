News Duo charged with murder after fatal shooting at Endeavour Hills

Duo charged with murder after fatal shooting at Endeavour Hills

Victoria Police officers and detectives near a crime scene in Endeavour Hills, Melbourne on Tuesday. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Two young men have been charged with murder after another man was allegedly shot in a suburban Melbourne street.

Police were called to Calrossie Close at Endeavour Hills about 7.50pm on Monday following reports a man had been critically injured.

A gunshot was reportedly heard in the area before the incident.

On arrival, police found the man dead.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police a short time later and was taken to hospital under police guard following a medical episode.

Detectives also arrested a 19-year-old Wantirna man on Tuesday.

Both men were charged with one count of murder and were remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-AAP

Trending Now

delivery food in box to the home during quarantine and pandemic
From takeaway to meal kits: How to choose healthier convenience foods during the pandemic
rent-prices-drop
Rents set to plummet as vacancy rates start to climb
A woman wearing a mask holding shopping bags
Retail returns as coronavirus restrictions ease: How shopping is changing around Australia
Australians are using Afterpay and its ilk to buy their groceries.
Buy-now-pay-later services used to buy groceries as unemployment rises
Superannuation funds open to Labor’s housing stimulus plan
Pete Evans conspiracy theories
Pete Evans embroiled in another coronavirus controversy