Duo charged with murder after fatal shooting at Endeavour Hills

Two young men have been charged with murder after another man was allegedly shot in a suburban Melbourne street.

Police were called to Calrossie Close at Endeavour Hills about 7.50pm on Monday following reports a man had been critically injured.

A gunshot was reportedly heard in the area before the incident.

On arrival, police found the man dead.

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Endeavour Hills last night. 🔗https://t.co/Y18XybOUrJ pic.twitter.com/8WRsGFC624 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) May 12, 2020

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police a short time later and was taken to hospital under police guard following a medical episode.

Detectives also arrested a 19-year-old Wantirna man on Tuesday.

Both men were charged with one count of murder and were remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-AAP