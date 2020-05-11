News Two pedestrians die after being hit by truck on Pacific Highway, near Woodburn
Updated:

Two pedestrians die after being hit by truck on Pacific Highway, near Woodburn

Two male pedestrians have died after an accident on Monday night near Woodburn, NSW. Photo: ABC News
Two male pedestrians have died after being struck by a truck on the Pacific Highway on New South Wales’ far north coast.

Emergency services were called to the scene about five kilometres south of Woodburn, just after 8pm on Monday.

The two men died at the scene.

NSW Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which has closed the highway between Woodburn and New Italy.

The 35-year-old male truck driver, who was not injured, was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

“The Pacific Highway will be closed to traffic for several hours and motorists are advised to delay their travel plans or use an alternative route,” NSW Police said in a statement.

