Five people have sustained significant injuries following an explosion at a mine in central Queensland.

The five are all in a serious condition “with potentially significant burns”, and have been taken to Moranbah Hospital following the incident at the Grosvenor Coal Mine on Wednesday afternoon.

The site is about 190 kilometres south-west of Mackay, and uses the longwall mining method to mine coal with an anticipated mine life in excess of 30 years.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the five will be transported by air to another hospital.

“We have multiple aero-medical responses to assist to with the retrieval of those patients from Moranbah Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Queensland Fire Service and Emergency Services says they were not called to the mine.

Mine operator Anglo American has evacuated the worksite, all employees have been accounted for, and family members of those who have been injured have been contacted.

Inspectors from Queensland Mines Inspectorate (QMI) are onsite at the mine, near Moranbah, and have started an investigation.

A QMI spokesperson said mine operations had ceased.