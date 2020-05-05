News Victoria Police suspends second police officer over unauthorised sharing of Dean Laidley photos

Victoria Police suspends second police officer over unauthorised sharing of Dean Laidley photos

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton, Regional Operations, speaks to the media on Monday. Photo: AAP
Victoria Police has suspended a second officer over the alleged leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station while in police custody.

Mr Laidley, 53, of Moonee Ponds, was arrested on stalking and other charges after an incident outside a home in St Kilda on Saturday night.

The former coach and 1996 North Melbourne premiership player faced the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sunday.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 11.

Photos of Mr Laidley inside the St Kilda Road Police Station were sent to a WhatsApp group then published online.

The suspended officer is a senior constable from the southern-metropolitan region.

Then Kangaroos head coach Dean Laidley in June 2009. Photo: AAP

The officer is expected to be charged with a breach of the Victoria Police Act relating to the unauthorised disclosure of information.

The move by the Professional Standards Command followed the suspension of another senior constable on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton called the incident an “appalling” privacy breach which constituted “unacceptable conduct”.

He apologised on behalf of the force, saying, “clearly, we have let down that person”.

“We’ve breached their privacy and I do apologise on behalf of Victoria Police,” he said.

ABC

