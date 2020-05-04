News British judge adjourns Julian Assange extradition case until September
Updated:

British judge adjourns Julian Assange extradition case until September

Julian Assange's extradition case has been delayed again until September. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case has been delayed until September, and will be moved to another court by a British judge.

The Australian’s next hearing had been due on May 18, but District Judge Vanessa Baraitser last week agreed to delay it over concerns that Assange and lawyers would not be able to attend in person.

Judge Baraitser said as both legal parties were struggling to work out a new date in July, she would move the case to another Crown Court with better availability in September.

The new location and start date of the remaining three weeks will be confirmed on Friday by the court.

“It’s going to take some negotiation to find a Crown Court that is open in September, in the current climate, and willing and available to take this hearing,” Judge Baraitser said.

Assange did not attend as he was too unwell.

Judge Baraitser said there would be a callover hearing on June 1 if the Australian was well enough.

The 48-year-old faces 17 charges of violating the US Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion.

He’s accused of publishing thousands of secret US diplomatic and military files, some of which revealed alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charges carry a total of 175 years’ imprisonment.

-AAP

Trending Now

dean laidley
Police officer suspended after leak of Dean Laidley photos while in custody
Westpac profit dividend
Westpac defers dividend as profit slumps 62 per cent
AFL moving past the idea of regional hubs as country opens up
coronavirus
PM Jacinda Ardern joins National Cabinet talks as NZ confirms no new virus cases
canberra positive coronavirus
ACT records COVID-19 case, days after declaring itself free of virus
Early mark for Queensland schools: Kindy and seniors return from next week