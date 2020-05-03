Coronavirus symptoms: From ‘COVID toe’ to headaches

Chills, muscle pain, loss of taste and smell, and possibly a frostbite-like rash on your toes, are all suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus.

As COVID-19 sweeps the globe, we learn more about it.

In the past week, the Centres for Disease Control in America released a list of six new symptoms that can come with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, dermatologists around the world started investigating another possible symptom.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell were all officially added to the symptom list in America.

The CDC said COVID-19 patients had presented with a “wide range of symptoms” and they ranged from “mild symptoms to severe illness”.

It also said there are a number of ‘emergency’ warning signs of COVID-19: Difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or difficulty waking up, and bluish lips or face.

A runny nose rarely occurs with the new coronavirus and sneezing has not yet been a known symptom.

Dermatologists are also warning a rash on your feet could mean you’re carrying the coronavirus.

More research is needed to determine if COVID-19 can cause a pinkish-reddish rash, but some dermatologists think this may be the case.

The link was first noticed by French doctors in early April.

They noted the rash had an “appearance of pseudo-frostbite” and “persistent, sometimes painful redness, and transient hive lesions”.

Esther Freeman, director of Global Health & Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, said “COVID toe” had been seen by some doctors in the US.

“We’re seeing this inflammatory response that we would normally see when someone was exposed to the cold temperature … like someone who has been playing outside with wet socks,” Dr Freeman told CBS News.

“However, in this setting, we’re seeing it in warm climates and we’re seeing it in patients who have been indoors and sheltering in place.”

She said the data so far showed those people likely to get it were asymptomatic or had milder symptoms and it usually went away within two weeks without treatment.

The rash seemed to affect younger patients, including those in their 20s or 30s.

As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise, frontline healthcare workers and researchers are seeing new symptoms.

But according to the World Health Organisation, the most common ones are fever, dry cough and tiredness.

“Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhoea,” reads the WHO’s website.

“These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms.”

The Australian health department said the range of symptoms can vary wildly.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild illness to pneumonia. Some people will recover easily, and others may get very sick very quickly,” it said.

“People with coronavirus may experience fever, symptoms such as coughing, a sore throat and fatigue, shortness of breath.”

Symptoms typically last for seven to 10 days and those that experience them should seek medical help, it said.

“If you are sick and think you have symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical advice. If you want to talk to someone about your symptoms, call the National Coronavirus Helpline [1800 020 080] for advice.”