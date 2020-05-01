Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has detailed private conversations with a Catholic Church leader to substantiate claims that the church has been duplicitous and unaccountable in distributing taxpayer money within its school system.

The vivid revelations in a chapter in Mr Turnbull’s memoir A Bigger Picture have reopened the debate about needs-based funding of Australia’s schools, in particular, disadvantaged Catholic schools.

Government money is received by the Catholic system in one big cheque but, according to Mr Turnbull, is distributed, not on the basis of educational need, but to keep school fees lower in middle-class schools to enhance enrolments and maintain ‘market share’ against public and independent schools.

Former NSW Education Minister, Adrian Piccoli (Nationals) now director of the Gonski Institute for Education, told The New Daily Mr Turnbull’s account of 2017 conversations with the Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, vindicated his own public complaints about the use of taxpayer funds within the Catholic schools system.

“Malcolm is right, they had us all fooled. It’s certainly immoral and unethical,” Professor Piccoli said.

When The New Daily emailed Archbishop Fisher to check the accuracy of the Turnbull version, a spokeswoman responded: “The Archbishop doesn’t comment on private conversations”.

In his memoir, Mr Turnbull describes in detail his clever strategy to politically neutralise the Labor Party and the teachers’ unions and their “Give A Gonski” campaign on needs-based schools funding.

Mr Turnbull persuaded David Gonski, an old school friend and fellow merchant banker, to appear at his press conference with his then education minister Simon Birmingham to announce his government would follow Mr Gonski’s formula for schools funding to be allocated on the basis of need.

Mr Gonski chaired a groundbreaking inquiry into the issue for the Gillard Labor government and had been anointed a “secular saint” by Labor and the education unions to the political disadvantage of his LNP Coalition government, Mr Turnbull wrote.