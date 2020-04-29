News South Korean building site fire kills 36, injures 10 others
Updated:

South Korean building site fire kills 36, injures 10 others

Emergency services at the scene after a fire engulfed a construction site for a distribution warehouse at Icheon, South Korea Photo: EPA
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

At least 36 people have been killed when one of South Korea’s worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials say.

They said the death toll could rise because more people were believed to be trapped inside the four-storey warehouse that was under construction at Icheon, just south of Seoul.

The blaze erupted early on Wednesday afternoon and hundreds of firefighters took several hours to put it out.

Park Soo-jong, an official from the Icheon fire department, said 25 workers were pronounced dead at hospitals and the bodies of 11 others were recovered at the site.

Ten others were being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals.

Officials said about 30 workers managed to escape but at least four were unaccounted for or out of contact.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which was possibly triggered by an explosion while workers were working on an underground level at the site.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to mobilise “all available resources” in the search and rescue operation, while Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun, the country’s No.2 official, visited the site to inspect the efforts.

South Korea, one of Asia’s richest economies, has struggled for decades to improve safety standards and change widespread attitudes that treat safety as subservient to economic progress and convenience.

Icheon was the site of another massive fire in 2008 when 40 workers died at a refrigerated warehouse.

Forty six people died in 2018 when a fire ripped through a small hospital with no sprinkler systems in the southern city of Miryang.

-AAP

Trending Now

newmarch house coronavirus
More will die, aged-care operator warns, as 12th virus fatality is confirmed
brendan murphy apologise dinner party
CMO apologises for health workers’ ‘illegal dinner party’ virus claim
coronavirus restrictions update morrison
PM flags easing of coronavirus restrictions – and which will last longest
RAF fly-past for Captain Tom’s 100th birthday
Mike Pence ignores medical centre rules on wearing masks during visit
Tax Office warns employers that JobKeeper rorts will be exposed