AirAsia introduces red-hot PPE suits for cabin crews

Fashion houses around the world are about to release their winter collections.

But they may as well pack up their runways because Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones has already stolen the show with the quintessential 2020 look.

Alongside AirAsia, he has created the world’s first pandemic-inspired outfit for cabin crew.

With AirAsia Philippines tentatively due to restart a skeleton itinerary of fights in May, the airline will also be trialling a new red-hot look for its cabin crew.

The striking new look capitalises on AirAsia’s signature colour, red, and has been given the tick of approval by the Philippines Department of Health.

According to Mr Quiñones’ Instagram account, the Los Angeles-based designer has been busy designing and manufacturing PPE suits for hospitals as well as brands such as AirAsia following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

They might be a notable change from the traditional form-hugging attire of cabin crew, but the fashion-forward PPE is designed not only to keep guests and staff safe but also to ensure comfort for the crew, who need to remain mobile, the company said.

“It is the responsibility of each one to flatten the curve,” said AirAsia Philippines vice-chair and majority stakeholder Sheila Romero.

“I chose to have a PPE material that is approved by the Department of Health to protect our Allstars,” Ms Romero said.

“At the same time, the PPE is designed to proudly announce that we are AirAsia and we will rise up from this pandemic.

“I want to boost the morale of our staff when they wear this new uniform.”

Flight attendants will be required to wear the PPE on all of the carrier’s domestic and international flights.