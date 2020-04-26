Labor, Coalition neck and neck in latest Newspoll as PM’s approval rating soars

The personal approval rating of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has soared as the nation keeps the number of coronavirus cases low, but it has not stopped Labor from regaining ground in the latest Newspoll.

The results of the poll, which surveyed 1519 people online between April 22 and April 25 on behalf of The Australian, shows support for Mr Morrison rising to its highest level for a leader since 2008.

He polled a 68 per cent approval rating, which is second only to Kevin Rudd’s 70 per cent since Newspoll began testing in the mid-1980s.

But the strong support failed to improve the prospects of Mr Morrison and the Coalition if an election was to be held soon.

The poll also showed the Coalition and Labor are locked 50-50 on a two-party-preferred basis.

The Coalition had enjoyed a two-point lead at the start of April.

Labor boosted its primary vote two points to 36 per cent (up two points after preferences), while the Coalition fell one point to 41 per cent.

The Greens (down one to 12 per cent) and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (down one to 4 per cent) lost ground, but both are still above the levels they recorded at the May 2019 federal election.

Other minor parties lifted a point to 7 per cent.

In a remarkable 27-point turnaround since the first week of March, the Prime Minister’s approval rating rose seven points – equal to the fall of those dissatisfied with his performance (28 per cent).

He stretched his lead over Labor leader Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister (up three points to 56 per cent) as Mr Albanese fell to 28 per cent.

Mr Albanese’s approval ratings remained unchanged at 45 per cent, while those dissatisfied with his performance fell two points to 36.

Two months ago Mr Morrison trailed his rival as the preferred prime minister 41-40 after criticism over his handling of the bushfires.

Participants were asked if they’d be prepared to install and use the government’s new COVID-19 tracer app, with 54 per cent indicating they would and 39 per cent indicating they wouldn’t.

-with AAP