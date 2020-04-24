News ‘Fighting in Pyjamas’: Anzac diaries reveal what life was like in the trenches
Updated:

Never seen before war diaries from Anzac soldiers who sadly passed away reveal what life was like in the trenches.
This morning thousands of Australians across the country stood silent in their driveways.

Holding candles, torches, their children’s hands; they remembered those soldiers who have come before, as those still with us that served.

Lines as memorable as the first verse of Advanced Australia Fair, were said in whisper.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”

To mark Anzac Day this year, Ancestry has released a set of war diaries from soldiers who passed away in war.

“We might not be able to attend physical events this year, but learning about those who served and sacrificed in the war is one virtual way to commemorate those in the war, from home,” it said in a statement.

The diaries show the horror and humanity our Anzacs endured.

Soldier R  Crawford’s WWI diary

Sharing a cigarette with the enemy and joking about fighting each other “tomorrow”:

Soldier Sergeant Major T. Murphy war diary,  1914.

Fighting in Pyjamas in Africa:

Nov, 1914 – Fighting Germans in Sydney, celebrations drinks at night:

Nov, 1914 – Lectured by doctor on hygiene when marching:

Dec, 1914 – Christmas Eve and getting sick from smoking a “hubble bubble” pipe in Egypt:

Dec, 1914 – Going to the Zoo in Cairo, Egypt:

