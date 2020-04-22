In living memory, there have only been a few events that have brought so many of us together.

Those old enough can remember the moon landing, the September 11 terror attacks, Princess Diana’s death and the global financial crisis.

Many of us from countries near and far, tune in every four years to watch the Olympics or even the Game of Thrones finale.

When lockdowns are fully lifted, when humanity has defeated the coronavirus pandemic, many of us will remember the months spent inside.

One-third of the world is confined to their homes.

Never in living history have so many people had such an extreme collective experience, all at the same time.

To help bring us all together, The New Daily has spoken to people staying inside to help save lives across the world.

So far, we’ve talked to Kyle Bryant about the ominous feeling in New York City and to Maria Andujar about how she is staying sane in locked-down Spain.

Now Shannon Power, 38, explains how she is taking it one day at a time to survive lockdown in London.

The Australian-born journalist has been in isolation for five weeks and said she felt ‘relieved’ when it was imposed.

“Government-mandated lockdown relieved so much of my anxiety,” she told The New Daily.

“Which stemmed from worrying that people – especially my housemates, who I was entrusting to protect my health as much as theirs – were not taking the advice seriously or even taking coronavirus seriously enough to behave properly to stop it spreading out of control.”

She shares her home with two housemates and one of their soldier boyfriends, who had nowhere to go after the army shut down barracks and ordered soldiers home.

Share-house living in the time of COVID-19 might have its disadvantages, but so far, they are all getting along.

“We’re getting along well and thankfully have a big enough place where we can work, chill and exercise separately when we need to,” she said.

“We got along well before and have been having fun when we’re able.”

Britain has been badly hit by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the death toll reached 16,509 and the number of cases sat at 124,743.

The government has said the lockdown could remain at least in part for another three months.

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said “we are not there yet” in terms of lifting lockdowns.

“At this stage of the crisis we are absolutely focused on sticking to the guidance,” Mr Sunak said.

The uncertainty over when lockdowns might end has been a source of frustration for many.

To overcome it, Ms Power spends her days focusing on little things.

“I think I’ve disassociated and am not focused on how long we’ll be in lockdown or even how bad the pandemic has become,” she said.

“I just focus on a few simple goals to achieve every few days – even if it’s just vacuuming my room – and aim for that. I’m also walking a lot.

“I avoid parks and anywhere people might go to get fresh air.

“I’ve been randomly roaming the back streets of my area and discovered many cool homes and interesting historical points, street art, etc.”

The two most important things during lockdown were staying hydrated and doing, well, nothing, she said.

“Hydrate – you would think that staying home and avoiding commuting in a polluted city would have cleared up my skin and left me glowing,” she said.

“The opposite has happened. Despite my best efforts, I have breakouts and my skin is insanely dry. My wee is darker too. Get those electrolytes.

“Stretch – whether you’re working from home or watching telly all day, make sure you are stretching and doing strengthening exercises morning and night.

“Your back and hips will thank you for it – trust.

“Do it your way, baby.

“It’s your lockdown and there are no rules in lockdown.

“We’re all making it up as we go along. So feel free to get through it your way.”