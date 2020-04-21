News Overnight deaths in NSW hospitals lift national coronavirus toll to 74
Updated:

Overnight deaths in NSW hospitals lift national coronavirus toll to 74

Anglicare's Newmarch House in western Sydney has recorded 30 cases of COVID-1 Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Two more NSW residents have died from COVID-19, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed on Wednesday morning.

They were a 75-year-old man, who died in St George Hospital and was a household contact of a known case, and an 80-year-old woman, who died in Gosford Hospital.

Dr Chant said the woman had pre-existing medical conditions and was “part of a Gosford Hospital cluster”.

The deaths bring the state’s toll to 33, while the national count is up to 74.

Earlier, it was confirmed a third resident of a western Sydney nursing home had also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Operator Anglicare Sydney said the 92-year-old woman, who lived at its Newmarch House aged-care home in Caddens, died on Tuesday.

Anglicare said the woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had multiple health issues. However, her cause of death is yet to be formally determined.

“I have spoken personally to the immediate family of the resident to convey our deepest sympathies,” Anglicare Sydney’s chief executive Grant Millard said.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, of whom 28 residents and 14 staff have the coronavirus. Strict isolation protocols are in place.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant updates the public.

The cluster began after an employee with mild symptoms worked six shifts at Newmarch House, leading Dr Chant to warn that anyone who had even mild symptoms should avoid work and get tested.

The 92-year-old woman is the third person from the facility to die after testing positive to the virus. The earlier victims were two men aged 93 and 94.

Elswhere, a healthcare worker at St George Hospital, in Sydney’s south, has also tested positive for the virus, South Eastern Sydney local health district said on Tuesday.

“There is no ongoing risk to patients or staff and there has been no impact on hospital services,” a spokeswoman said.

The healthcare worker immediately presented to a COVID-19 clinic for testing at the first sign of symptoms and close contacts had been identified and isolated, she said.

In all, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state total to 2969. Of those, 21 people are in intensive care.

It’s the second consecutive day on which six new cases have been confirmed.

-with AAP

Trending Now

RBA signals cheaper home and business loans on the way
RBA warns of Great Depression-size hit after more than 780,000 jobs lost
Hackers can access your mobile and laptop cameras and record you – cover them up now
Oil prices fell below zero for the first time in history in the US.
Petrol prices keep falling as price of crude oil drops below zero
Coronavirus causes online sales surge: What stay-at-home shoppers are, and aren’t, buying
Governments acting on lockdown domestic violence, but cash must hit the ground