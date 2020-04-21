Overnight deaths in NSW hospitals lift national coronavirus toll to 74

Two more NSW residents have died from COVID-19, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed on Wednesday morning.

They were a 75-year-old man, who died in St George Hospital and was a household contact of a known case, and an 80-year-old woman, who died in Gosford Hospital.

Dr Chant said the woman had pre-existing medical conditions and was “part of a Gosford Hospital cluster”.

The deaths bring the state’s toll to 33, while the national count is up to 74.

Earlier, it was confirmed a third resident of a western Sydney nursing home had also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Operator Anglicare Sydney said the 92-year-old woman, who lived at its Newmarch House aged-care home in Caddens, died on Tuesday.

Anglicare said the woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had multiple health issues. However, her cause of death is yet to be formally determined.

“I have spoken personally to the immediate family of the resident to convey our deepest sympathies,” Anglicare Sydney’s chief executive Grant Millard said.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, of whom 28 residents and 14 staff have the coronavirus. Strict isolation protocols are in place.

The cluster began after an employee with mild symptoms worked six shifts at Newmarch House, leading Dr Chant to warn that anyone who had even mild symptoms should avoid work and get tested.

The 92-year-old woman is the third person from the facility to die after testing positive to the virus. The earlier victims were two men aged 93 and 94.

Elswhere, a healthcare worker at St George Hospital, in Sydney’s south, has also tested positive for the virus, South Eastern Sydney local health district said on Tuesday.

“There is no ongoing risk to patients or staff and there has been no impact on hospital services,” a spokeswoman said.

The healthcare worker immediately presented to a COVID-19 clinic for testing at the first sign of symptoms and close contacts had been identified and isolated, she said.

Since March, the NSW Health #COVID19 Contact Tracing team has been contacting people across NSW who are at risk of COVID-19. Want to find out more about how contact tracing works? Watch this video. #COVID19au pic.twitter.com/rqNpjpHbcj — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) April 21, 2020

In all, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in NSW on Tuesday, taking the state total to 2969. Of those, 21 people are in intensive care.

It’s the second consecutive day on which six new cases have been confirmed.

-with AAP