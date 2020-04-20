Health workers on notice after coronavirus outbreaks send timely reminder

Health workers have been reminded to stay at home if they are sick after COVID-19 breakouts in north-west Tasmania and a residential aged-care facility in NSW were linked to ill staff.

As the nation’s number of coronavirus infections passed 6606 and the death toll rose to 72 on Sunday, chief nursing officer Alison McMillan said frontline healthcare workers must follow the principles being enforced in the community.

“If you are unwell, please do not go to work. It may be as minor as a scratchy throat, please don’t go to work,” Ms McMillan said on Sunday.

Ms McMillan thought it was ambitious to suggest COVID-19 could be eradicated.

“It’s a pandemic around the world and so we always have the potential to reintroduce it … if we were to open our borders,” Ms McMillan told Sky News.

The warning comes after about 500 people from East Devonport’s Melaleuca Nursing Home, Ulverstone’s Eliza Purton Home and Coroneagh Park in Penguin were tested on Friday after a healthcare worker who had done shifts at the three facilities tested positive for the virus.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said on Sunday a 79-year-old woman from the Melaleuca facility is the only person whose test has come back positive.

“We all need to remain disciplined. We need to ensure that we follow the rules and that we do everything that we can,” Mr Gutwein said.

“Now is not the time to relax or become complacent.”

In a boost for frontline healthcare workers, personal protection equipment, including an extra 100 million masks, will be distributed over the next six weeks.

‘Important national achievement’

Nationally, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the rate of new infections had fallen below one per cent over the course of a week, which he hailed as “an important national achievement”.

“What it means is we now have a sustained and genuine flattening of the curve,” Mr Hunt said.

“We are winning, but we have not won yet. We have to focus on our containment and capacity.”

Mr Hunt said the national cabinet would discuss on Tuesday if certain elective surgeries, including IVF procedures, could resume soon.

It's understandable that patience may be running thin. That thoughts such as, 'Things are getting better, so let's call an end to this thing now,' may percolate. But now is a critical time to stick solid & keep self-isolating.

You are doing brilliantly. You are saving lives. pic.twitter.com/obh80IiV0R — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) April 19, 2020

‘Let’s not get too excited’

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also thanked the community for its “amazing” response to restrictions as he revealed that modelling done in early March had forecast 700 deaths and 35,000 cases by April 15 if nothing was done.

“We’re doing very well, but let’s not get too excited. We’re barely halfway through the first quarter of the very long game,” Mr Hazzard said.

He extended the $5000 on-the-spot fine for spitting and coughing on health workers to include all workers.

The retail workers’ union said its members had borne the brunt of a huge upsurge in customer abuse and said it had become “disturbingly common”.

The announcement came as ABC reports that Randwick Council is re-opening beaches at Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly for exercise on the sand and in the water on Monday despite the area being identified as a coronavirus hotspot.

South Australia ‘not losing the war’

On a brighter note, South Australian chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier announced on Sunday a second consecutive day in which no new cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the state.

Professor Spurrier said a testing blitz had helped the state to “a really good place” before the arrival of two flights repatriating a total of 880 citizens from India and overseas on Monday and Tuesday.

On the downside, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said 18 young people had been issued expiation notices after a group of up to 100 were caught congregating at a car-based event at Penfield.

Two dead, 41 infected at NSW nursing home

Unfortunately, the scary reality of the coronavirus again surfaced as news emerged that a second person died at a Sydney high-care nursing home where a quarter of all residents and 13 staff have been infected with the coronavirus.

Anglicare confirmed a 94-year-old man with COVID-19 died at its Newmarch House in Caddens on Sunday morning, following the death of a 93-year-old man on Saturday.

The high-care facility, home to about 100, had 27 residents and 14 staff infected as of midday on Sunday.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said there was an “extensive intervention in place” but the most recently reported cases were likely infected many days ago.

“There’s nothing we can do around preventing those cases and I think this extensive testing has identified the cases early,” she said on Sunday.

“Now we need to stop the spread.”

Three other men, in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania, also died on the weekend.

Barnaby clearly not appy

On a day in which Government Services Minister Stuart Robert berated Barnaby Joyce for expressing privacy doubts about the planned COVID-19 tracking app,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the app to help trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case won’t be mandatory.

But the Nationals MP and former deputy PM told Nine newspapers: “I treasure the government knowing as little about me as possible.”

He wasn’t alone, with several Coalition politicians saying they won’t download the mobile phone app when it is introduced within the next couple of weeks.

Ruby Princess stays put

Nine more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship have tested positive to COVID-19 in the past day, taking the total number of crew infected to 171.

A day after news emerged of a US family taking legal action against Princess Cruises, the ship remains docked at Port Kembla, where it’s likely to stay for the foreseeable future.

Woman charged with breaching quarantine in Tasmania

In Tasmania, a 57-year-old woman who has been in quarantine at the West Point Casino in Hobart was charged on Sunday with repeatedly breaching restrictions.

Police were called to the facility on Saturday morning after the woman had left her room repeatedly to smoke in contravention of safety requirements and was allegedly abusive to staff.

She was warned she would be arrested if there were other breaches, and police charged her less than 24 hours later with two counts of failing to comply with the directions of the Director of Public Health.

She was bailed to return to her room to continue her quarantine.

“This is unacceptable behaviour,” Inspector Rebecca Davis said in a statement.

-with AAP