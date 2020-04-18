Coronavirus is causing huge delays for AusPost. Here is why

You’ve run out of wine or you really need new bedsheets, a skipping rope, a pottery wheel and perhaps some sourdough starter. Heck, throw in a jigsaw puzzle.

There’s a sale on, or there isn’t. Regardless, after your state-sanctioned exercise, there isn’t much else to do but click away.

We get it. You’re a little bored.

Locked-up with little to do, Australians have turned to online shopping.

Last week alcohol was shipped to homes across the country 168 per cent more often than the same time last year. Maybe not the healthiest isolation option.

Medicines and hygiene goods were up 236 per cent, and parcels from department stores increased by 184 per cent.

Hello, Myer.

In fact, we’re shopping like it is Christmas. Or Black Saturday. Like it’s literally going out of fashion.

A spokesperson for Auspost said it had seen: “A big increase in our parcel volumes, similar to what we experience during Christmas time and during online sales such as Black Friday and Boxing Day.”

Although this is good news for those retailers, it has put a huge amount of pressure on the post system and has, as some of you may have noticed, blown out delivery times.

Fuelling the delay is the fact Australia only has several planes flying across the nation.

Australia Post relies on domestic flights to help carry over 100 tonnes of mail each day. Now, most of those planes are grounded.

A coronavirus cocktail of fewer flights and more parcels means shipments are slower.

“Australia Post regrets to inform customers that due to reductions in air freight capacity,” it said in a statement.

“There may be delays on the letters and parcels network that Australia Post operates around the country, particularly to regional and rural communities.”

So will my package arrive?

Yes, some times packages go missing, and there is always a small chance of that happening. But generally speaking, your parcel will arrive.

Australia Post has stressed it is still operational during this time and will continue to make sure your letters get to the right place and help you do you banking.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep delivering for Australia. Our Post Offices remain open and our posties and drivers are still out delivering each and every day,” it said.

“Customers can be assured they will continue to be able to send and receive parcels and mail, pay bills and use Bank@Post during this time.”

Will it be delayed?

Look, probably. More parcels, less planes means we all need to start practicing some patience. Don’t be a Karen, stay polite to the postie.

What if it is coming from overseas?

This depends on which country your parcel is coming from or going to.

All Economy Air international deliveries have been suspended.

For a specific country, click here.

Could it have Coronavirus on it?

Eagle eye readers will know we know we covered this a few weeks ago. But for those in the cheap seats – the likelihood of catching COVID-19 form your parcel is low.

WHO has stated that: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low”.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Health said the best defence against the virus on mail and other surfaces is washing your hands.

“People can minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from any surface by following good hand hygiene practices and cleaning items where possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Hand hygiene means washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or rubbing your hands with alcohol-based hand rub for about a minute, immediately after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and objects.”