Shark attack leaves man with ‘extensive injuries’ off central Queensland island

A man has suffered extensive leg injuries in a shark attack off the coast of central Queensland on Monday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said a rescue helicopter with a critical care flight paramedic on board was sent to North West Island, about 75 kilometres off the coast of Emu Park just after 5pm.

It is about 50 nautical miles from Gladstone.

A QAS spokesperson said a man in his 20s was injured in the attack.

The man had been on a boat moored off the island.

After landing on the island, a doctor and a paramedic travelled to the scene at 8.30pm via another vessel.

The Courier Mail reports he had been airlifted in a serous condition to Gladstone Hospital.

“A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Rockhampton with critical care paramedics on board,” it reported.

“A paramedic was winched down to the beach and taken to the injured man on a tender vessel.”

North West Island is the largest coral cay in a string of islands and part of the Capricorn Cays National Park.

A camping ground is the only permanent facility on the island and visitors are required to take their own water.

The newspaper said it is the third shark attack at North West Island in three months, and the latest of a spate on the Great Barrier Reef in recent years.

–ABC