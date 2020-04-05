News Bailout plan helps Scott Morrison’s personal approval rating as PM rebound
Updated:

Bailout plan helps Scott Morrison’s personal approval rating as PM rebound

Scott Morrison's actions to keep the economy alive have lifted his approval rating. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Scott Morrison has recorded a stunning turnaround in his personal approval rating among voters as he grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

After announcing a $130 billion wage subsidy designed to save Australia from a depression, Mr Morrison surged as preferred Prime Minister in the latest Newspoll announced on Sunday night.

In a result that will revive speculation the PM could consider an early election next year if the government’s fortunes continue to rise, the Coalition has made up the ground it lost after the Hawaii debacle over summer when Mr Morrison jetted overseas during the bushfire crisis.

The Prime Minister’s satisfaction rating among voters is now the highest of any leader in a decade since Kevin Rudd led the nation during the global financial crisis.

The Newspoll also found the Coalition has returned to the lead in the two-party-preferred stakes with a narrow 51 to 49 result over Labor.

The Coalition gained two points and Labor is down two points to 49 per cent.

But it is Mr Morrison’s improved ranking as preferred prime minister that is the standout result.

His rating as preferred prime minister has jumped by 11 points in just three weeks.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has fallen sharply in the preferred PM stakes.

By comparison, Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s rating as preferred PM has crashed by nine points.

Mr Morrison now leads Mr Albanese 53-29 after an unprecedented spend-a-thon to save the economy from collapse.

Newspoll also found that while younger workers are worried about unemployment, older workers’ biggest fear was the hit to superannuation balances.

There is no suggestion the Morrison government is canvassing an early election as it deals with the COVID-19 crisis, but it could come into focus next year.

The latest possible date of the next election is September 3, 2022.

But an election may be held at any time before that date.

Trending Now

A nurse looks at a thermometer.
Can you catch coronavirus and have COVID-19 without symptoms?
Angel Next Door: Helping neighbours through the coronavirus pandemic
Auction markets continue to struggle after recording worst result since 2008
How governments are helping frontline health workers
Big business bastardry continues with payment squeeze
Half frog, half machine: The rise of the xenobot