As Australia enters winter and flu season gears up, every sniffle will be like a game of Russian roulette – is it influenza, a bad cold or COVID-19?

Aches and pains, a saw throat, a dry cough. They are common symptoms of both illnesses, and as Australia has a limited number of coronavirus test kits, the cause can be hard to pin down.

But COVID-19 isn’t ‘just the flu’. On Wednesday, research published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases revealed the new coronavirus is far less deadly than we first thought, but still far higher than influenza.

COVID-19 kills 0.66 per cent of those infected, much higher than the 0.1 per cent of people who are killed by the flu each year.

If undetected cases are not taken into account, the COVID-19 death rate sits at 1.38 per cent, a number more consistent with earlier reports that it killed 2 per cent of those infected, the study found.

“Estimating the case fatality ratio for COVID-19 in real-time during its epidemic is very challenging,” Shigui Ruan, a professor in the department of mathematics at The University of Miami wrote in an accompanying commentary.

Even though the fatality rate is low for younger people, it is very clear that any suggestion of COVID-19 being just like influenza is false.

We know about the flu and how typical symptoms include fever and aches, and that it comes on quickly. But doctors are still trying to understand the full picture of COVID-19, as the severity of symptoms can vary wildly. One patient can present with just a cough and mild fever, the next in critical condition, said Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University.

“Chinese studies showed that 50 per cent of infected people had no symptoms at all – this was particularly true for younger people,” said Professor Petrovsky. “Of all those who get infected, 80 per cent will have no or mild symptoms. Of the remaining 20 per cent who require hospital care about one in 5 may end up in ICU.”

But how do you tell the difference?

Essentially, it is impossible without a test. “These viruses have completely overlapping symptoms,” said Professor Petrovsky. “So if in doubt the only way to run a diagnostic test on the throat or nasal swab. “Loss of smell has been described as an early symptom of COVID-19, so this may provide a clue, but the loss of smell is also common due to common cold or flu.”