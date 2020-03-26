A Western Australian man aged in his 70s has died from the coronavirus on Thursday night, bringing the pandemic’s toll in Australia to 13.

The WA Health Department confirmed the Perth man died at Joondalup Health Campus, where he was receiving care in an isolation room, after testing positive to the virus.

He had been a passenger on the Celebrity Solstice.

He is the second fatal COVID-19 case in WA after the death of a 79-year-old man on March 1.

James Kwan was Australia’s first coronavirus death after contracting the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan.

An additional 26 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight in WA, bringing the state’s total to 231.

They include 17 males and nine females aged between seven and 81.

Four are passengers from cruise ships including Ruby Princess, Sun Princess and Voyager of the Seas.

As of 3pm on Thursday, there are 2799 confirmed cases nationally, up by 376 from 24 hours earlier.

This includes 1219 cases in NSW.

The remainder of the cases are in Victoria (520), Queensland (493), South Australia (235), ACT (53), Tasmania (40) and Northern Territory.

The news comes hours after Victoria recorded its first coronavirus deaths, with three people succumbing to the virus in less than 24 hours.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton confirmed the overnight deaths of two men in their 70s, while Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the third death on Thursday afternoon.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against coronavirus,” Ms Mikakos said.

“This means we must all take very seriously the message that we must stay home unless it is absolutely essential to leave your home.

“You must stay at home at every opportunity.”