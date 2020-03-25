A Queensland man has died in a Toowoomba hospital on Wednesday afternoon to become Australia’s ninth fatality from the coronavirus.

The ABC reports that Garry Kirstenfield, 69, from Toowoomba was in the intensive care unit when he died.

Mr Kirstenfield, whose family described him as “kind and adorable”, is believed to have contracted COVID-19 on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

It reports that Mr Kistenfield’s wife is in self-isolation, along with his immediate family.

He is the second Queenslander to have died after a 77-year-old woman died on March 15 from the virus in Sydney after a flight from the Sunshine Coast.

As at 3pm on Wednesday, Australia has 2423 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 287 cases in 24 hours.

Queensland has a total of 443 cases, less than half that of New South Wales’ 1029.

Victoria has 466 cases, while Western Australia (205), South Australia (197), the ACT (44), Tasmania (34) Northern Territory (five) account for the remainder.

(More to come)