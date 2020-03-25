News Cruise ship passenger from Queensland becomes Australia’s ninth coronavirus death
Updated:

Cruise ship passenger from Queensland becomes Australia’s ninth coronavirus death

World pandemic coronavirus gif
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A Queensland man has died in a Toowoomba hospital on Wednesday afternoon to become Australia’s ninth fatality from the coronavirus.

The ABC reports that Garry Kirstenfield, 69, from Toowoomba was in the intensive care unit when he died.

Mr Kirstenfield, whose family described him as “kind and adorable”, is believed to have contracted COVID-19 on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

It reports that Mr Kistenfield’s wife is in self-isolation, along with his immediate family.

He is the second Queenslander to have died after a 77-year-old woman died on March 15 from the virus in Sydney after a flight from the Sunshine Coast.

As at 3pm on Wednesday, Australia has 2423 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 287 cases in 24 hours.

Queensland has a total of 443 cases, less than half that of New South Wales’ 1029.

Victoria has 466 cases, while Western Australia (205), South Australia (197), the ACT (44), Tasmania (34) Northern Territory (five) account for the remainder.

(More to come)

Trending Now

Confusion creating anxiety on coronavirus battle front
coronavirus mygov centrelink
‘Don’t call us, go online’ – overwhelmed Centrelink’s plea to needy Australians
Three positive tests, still no symptoms: Richard Wilkins’ virus dilemma
woolworths delivery coronavirus
Woolworths cuts supermarket hours to focus on ‘priority’ home deliveries
india coronavirus lockdown
India locks down 1.3bn people to try to halt COVID-19
Coles and Woolworths relax fruit, vegetable specifications as COVID-19 and drought tightens stock