Queensland’s coronavirus cases rise 50 in one day, taking total to 144

Queensland has confirmed 50 new coronavirus cases across the state on Thursday, including patients in Townsville and Cairns, taking the state’s total to 144.

Queensland Health said the latest cases were split evenly between male and female patients, with ages ranging from one to 79.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the surge in infections includes 32 in Brisbane, 12 on the Gold Coast, as well as new cases in Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns.

“It’s the biggest increase we’ve seen in a single day’s reporting and has greatly increased the important work of our public health teams as they isolate, trace and quarantine people,” Mr Miles said.

Contact tracing is under way for all 50 cases and Queensland Health said it would notify the community if any other public health alerts were required.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said authorities were “starting to see some early evidence of some community transmission on the Gold Coast”.

“Which we’ve always expected because that’s where the first cases were,” she said.

Dr Young implored all health care and aged-care workers who noticed fever and respiratory symptoms to stay home and get tested.

In a statement, Queensland Health said; “We understand members of the community may feel concerned and anxious. It’s important for Queenslanders to remain calm and informed.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.”

–ABC