News The pictures that reveal just how bad the drought was
Updated:

The pictures that reveal just how bad the drought was

Des Renford Pool at Maroubra. Photo: Eugene Tan
You might not know his name, but if you have lived in Australia for a while the chances are you’ve seen his photos.

Normally, the popular snaps of Sydney’s beaches and pools that Eugene Tan takes are filled with crashing waves and green trees.

But over the past few years NSW has struggled with a crippling drought, which was backed up by one of the worst bushfire seasons in history and images of Sydney covered in thick red smoke beamed across the world.

The surf city went from blues to brown.

And as it changed, so did Mr Tan’s work.

To highlight how quickly the drought took hold, The New Daily put together these timelines below.

Drought timeline made by The New Daily.

Mr Tan’s new series, part of a project with SydneyWater, shows the affects of long-term drought on the city’s landscape.

The aerial photos were taken a week before the February rainfall increased dam levels by more than 40 per cent.

But they act as a reminder that saving water needs to be a way of life, given how quickly dams can deplete in a severe drought.

Drought timeline made by The New Daily.

“From the air I was shocked by how dry Sydney was,” Mr Tan said.

“We think the dry, cracked land was only in rural areas, however last month it was on our doorstep.

“It’s so important we continue to be considerate in how we use water around the home.

“If this drought and project has taught me anything, it’s that water is a finite source that brings an enormous value to the thriving culture we have in Sydney.”

Bondi outdoor gym. Photo: Eugene Tan
Vaucluse suburbia. Photo: Eugene Tan
Clovelly. Photo: Eugene Tan
Prince Alfred Park Pool. Photo: Eugene Tan
Prince Alfred Park.Photo: Eugene Tan
North Bondi golf course. Photo: Eugene Tan
Eastern Creek Raceway. Photo: Eugene Tan
Heffron Park. Photo: Eugene Tan
Cataract Dam. Photo: Eugene Tan
Wingecarribee Dam. Photo: Eugene Tan

