Queensland senator Susan McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second federal politician to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Liberal National Party senator said in a statement on Monday she was tested for coronavirus on Friday at Townsville Base Hospital’s emergency department after feeling unwell with a sore throat and mild temperature.

Senator McDonald, 50, said she has remained in “self-isolation since that time”.

“Unfortunately the test has today come back positive and I have now been admitted to hospital, where I will remain under the direction of Queensland Health,” she said.

Her positive result comes after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 13.

Mr Dutton posted on Twitter on Saturday that he was feeling “much better”.

I’m feeling much better this morning – thank you to everyone for your well wishes.

Full interview: https://t.co/6zfvXb8Q8m pic.twitter.com/B5b6asM8dV — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 14, 2020

The daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, avoided the White House and worked from home “out of an abundance of caution” after coming into close contact with Mr Dutton.