Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has been self-isolating in his home since Thursday.

Last weekend, Wilkins met with Rita Wilson, who is currently in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital with husband Tom Hanks, during her show at the Sydney Opera House.

In an intimate concert, Wilson performed songs from her recently released fourth album Halfway to Home to 200 people, including Hanks who was in the audience.

The couple has since tested positive for COVID-19.

How can we protect ourselves and others? Learn about what to do for ‘social distancing’, here

Confirming he had also tested positive, Wilkins said it was “bizarre” and that he was not showing any symptoms.

“Hey … sincere thanks for all the messages … I really appreciate it,” he wrote.

“It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100 per cent …no symptoms at all! Thanks again … love to all RW, xx”

A Nine spokeswoman said people who had been in contact with the reporter before Thursday would be tested if they showed any symptoms.

“Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19. Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week,” she said.

“Since he is still without symptoms the authorities advise that he has not knowingly put others at risk, although anyone he has been in contact with prior to Thursday afternoon has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus.

“We want to assure everyone that Richard is feeling well and still without symptoms.”

Last week, Hanks praised Australia’s health care system, writing that the pair were being looked after well.

“Rita and I want to thank everyone here down under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media on Friday.

“We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we don’t spread it to anyone else … There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

“We are taking it one day at a time … Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell have both been forced into self-isolation after also coming into contact with Wilson on the show last Monday.

It comes as the country’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to five, after two elderly women who died last week tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict new travel measures, with anyone who arrives in the country forced to self-isolate for 14 days.