Some supermarkets are set to roll out a dedicated shopping hour for elderly and people with disabilities after panic buyers across the nation stripped shelves bare.

Starting on Tuesday, Woolworths shops will be opening exclusively for the elderly and those with a disability to shop from 7am to 8am.

IGA in Altona, in Melbourne’s west, announced it would also open an hour early to allow vulnerable customers time to shop in calm.

Woolworths Supermarkets said it would open to ​all customers from 8am, with access to the store prior to that time requiring a relevant Government issued concession card.

Panic over the coronavirus has caused chaotic scenes in supermarkets across the nation, as frenzied shoppers stockpile large amounts of food. In some cases, fights have broken out.

Shelves have been stripped bare and some of Australia’s most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with disabilities, have struggled to get the food they need to survive.

Access to Woolworths stores in the dedicated hour will require a relevant government issued concession card.

Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said they decided to start the exclusive hour because they knew elderly customers were missing out.

“This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before ​our stores officially open – helping them obtain the ​essential ​items they need most in a less crowded environment,” she said.

“We continue to encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time.

“Now – more than ever – we need to be kind to each other, especially to those most vulnerable.”

The Altona IGA announced on Monday morning it would open at 6am from Tuesday.

It’s expected other shops will follow suit.

“We see how the elderly are struggling and the people with disability out there,” the manager told the ABC.

The dedicated shopping hour follows moves by major supermarkets across the nation, including Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA, to stop customers panic buying more than they need.

Coles has limited customers to two packets of pasta, flour, rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitiser per transaction.

At Woolworths customers can buy two packs of tissues and hand sanitiser, and one pack of rice, paper towels, serviettes and wipes per shop.

It comes after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Sunday that it was “sensible” for people to have a few weeks of food stored but cautioned against panic buying.

“It is sensible to try and have some of those (staples) on hand, more than you would normally have,” he said.

“But if everybody goes out and buys not two week’s worth of staples – but two month’s worth – the shelves will be empty and the only people who suffer then are vulnerable people who might not have got to the shops, or can’t go to four different supermarkets and get the basics that they need.”

Woolworths Supermarkets will open to ​all customers from 8am, and said it would review the opening arrangements this coming Friday.