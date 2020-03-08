News Three dead, two in hospital after single-vehicle crash at Kallista, south-east of Melbourne
An aerial shot of the scene of the car accident at Kallista. Photo: ABC News
Three people have died following a car crash at Kallista, south-east of Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said five people were in the vehicle.

“It is believed the vehicle may have been struck by a falling tree and has gone off the edge of Sherbrooke Road just after 2.30pm,” the spokesperson said.

Two men and a woman died at the scene.

A child was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital and another woman was taken to hospital by road, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sherbrooke Road was expected to be closed to traffic in both directions between Owen Street and Braeside Avenue for some time.

