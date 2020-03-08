News Six-year-old girl drowns in Kakadu National Park while swimming with family and friends
Updated:

Six-year-old girl drowns in Kakadu National Park while swimming with family and friends

The girl was swimming in Kakadu National Park when a surge of water swept her away on Saturday. Photo: ABC Open contributor Heath Whiley
Northern Territory Police say a six-year-old girl has drowned in Kakadu National Park.

Police say the girl was swimming at the base of Motor Car Falls with her family and friends about 5.30pm on Saturday.

A sudden surge of floodwater swept her away.

Officers say her family immediately began searching for her.

Emergency services rushed to the 4WD-only area to help in the search.

Her body was found by the police on Sunday.

-ABC

