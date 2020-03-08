Northern Territory Police say a six-year-old girl has drowned in Kakadu National Park.

Police say the girl was swimming at the base of Motor Car Falls with her family and friends about 5.30pm on Saturday.

A sudden surge of floodwater swept her away.

Officers say her family immediately began searching for her.

DROWNING – KAKADU NATIONAL PARK

Northern Territory Police advise that a six-year-old girl has sadly drowned at Kakadu National Park. https://t.co/oKGd17n9ie pic.twitter.com/0WtJopfW4C — NT PFES (@ntpfes) March 8, 2020

Emergency services rushed to the 4WD-only area to help in the search.

Her body was found by the police on Sunday.

-ABC