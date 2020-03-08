Northern Territory Police say a six-year-old girl has drowned in Kakadu National Park.
Police say the girl was swimming at the base of Motor Car Falls with her family and friends about 5.30pm on Saturday.
A sudden surge of floodwater swept her away.
Officers say her family immediately began searching for her.
Emergency services rushed to the 4WD-only area to help in the search.
Her body was found by the police on Sunday.
-ABC