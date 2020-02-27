News Freight train and car collide at Mallala, north of Adelaide
The crash at Mallala happened just after 3pm. Photo: ABC News
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a train and a car at a level crossing at Mallala, north of Adelaide.

The crash occurred just after 3pm, just south of the town, about 60 kilometres north of Adelaide.

Police have closed the main Mallala to Two Wells Road to all traffic.

Major Crash investigators are making their way to the scene.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation said it was a Pacific National freight train heading from Perth to Melbourne.

It said the crash happened at the Old Dublin Road level crossing, which has a stop sign rather than boom gates.

 

The crash comes a week after two people were killed in a train derailment at Wallan, north of Melbourne.

The freight train appears to have pushed the car along the tracks from the level crossing. Photo: ABC News

