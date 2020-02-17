News Asylum seeker plane arrivals hit new peak
Updated:

Asylum seeker plane arrivals hit new peak

Qantas
Over 2000 people who arrived by plane have claimed asylum in January this year. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Almost 50,000 people who have had claims for asylum rejected after arriving by plane are still in Australia awaiting deportation.

Labor is blaming the new record high on a Morrison government backlog, raising concerns people smugglers are increasingly using planes to traffic exploited workers.

“Not only are the number of airplane arrivals increasing, the backlog of claims is blowing out even more,” opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said on Monday.

There are now 46,931 people waiting for deportation after being denied protection.

Only one person per month was forcibly deported in December and January after being refused refugee status, according to the latest government figures.

Fewer than 20 people per month left voluntarily.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said people who arrived by plane and then sought protection are known to authorities and have undergone health and security checks, unlike those who arrived by boat under Labor’s watch.

In January alone, almost 2000 people arrived by plane and claimed asylum in Australia, with 25,000 people expected over the course of the financial year

-with AAP

Trending Now

Plans under way to evacuate Australians from Diamond Princess
The last hurrah? Women’s middle-aged drinking and the U-curve of happiness
israel-folau-catalans
‘You don’t know the person’: Israel Folau defended after return to sport
Gluten intolerance: Many Australians needlessly going gluten-free
neil-kilkenny-perth
Why a cryptocurrency company’s bid to buy Perth Glory is causing major confusion
Gap in financial comfort between cities and regions hits new record high: ME Bank