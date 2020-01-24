Just 72 hours after announcing it would stop supporting software for legacy products, Sonos has caved to public pressure and publicly apologised.

On Tuesday, the US electronics company outraged loyal customers by announcing that from May it would no longer provide software updates for any product released between 2005 and 2011.

But by Friday, the company’s CEO Patrick Spence had issued a public statement acknowledging the move was a “misstep”.

That “misstep” involved cancelling future software updates and support for Sonos products like all original Zone Players, Connect, Connect:Amp, first-generation Play:5, CR200 and Bridge products.

The shock announcement was made even more painful by Sonos’ plan to block updates for newer products linked with a legacy product.

Sonos justified the decision by saying these products “do not have enough memory or processing power to sustain future innovation”.

Customers were furious.

Many took to social media, accusing the company of failing to “do right by your most loyal long-term customers”.

"If modern products remain connected to legacy products after May, they also will not receive software updates and new features." Seriously, @sonos? I am certain there are ways you could make the 2 firmwares interoperable and do right by your most loyal long-term customers. pic.twitter.com/72iija5iwX — Andrew Curioso (@AndrewCurioso) January 21, 2020

Hi @Sonos just wondering how much value you have destroyed with your #Legacy decision? No one is going to buy your products any more and I suspect the second-hand value will also plummet. So your shares will become worthless as will all the @Sonos equipment I've bought from you. — GT (@MX5Mk3) January 23, 2020

But on Friday, in response to public pressure, CEO Patrick Spence publicly apologised for the company’s “misstep”.

“We did not get this right from the start,” Mr Spence said in a statement.