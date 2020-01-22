The day that is meant to unite us, divides us.

January 26 for some Australians is a time of celebration, for others, just another day off, but for many, it’s a day of mourning.

The date marks the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet but for many Indigenous people, it represents the beginning of stolen lands, generations and massacres.

Just this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was “not even a debate” after being asked by Sunrise breakfast show co-host Samantha Armytage if it should stay.

But in the past few years, the debate has reached fever pitch.

A number of alternative dates, including May 8 (mayte), have been suggested, but the country remains divided on the issue.

So we’re asking our audience what you think and why. And on the 26th, we’ll let you know what you said.