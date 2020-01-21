The latest Liberal to break ranks on climate change

Champion of child abuse survivors, fan of old-growth forest and an alley to the gaming industry, Tasmania’s new premier is not afraid to break the party line.

As Peter Gutwein took the stage, elected unopposed to the state’s top job on Monday, he rolled out his wet Liberal credentials by rallying for more action on climate change.

Breaking from his federal colleges, the 55-year-old minced no words and took no time in calling for swift action on the growing climate crisis.

“A rapidly changing climate is now the new normal and we must learn from the recent lessons of the mainland bushfires and, once again, we must do more,” Mr Gutwein said in his first press conference as premier.

“I also understand very clearly not every Tasmanian is reaping the benefits of our stronger economy and not every Tasmanian is able to grasp the opportunities that presents.

“My vision for the state is for a Tasmania that no matter where you live, no matter what your background is, no matter what your circumstances are, opportunities will be there and if you want to grasp those opportunities, a better life will be within your reach.”

The tone was a far cry from the talking points the country has come to expect from his federal colleagues, but Mr Gutwein’s remarks showcase the growing split within the Coalition on climate change.

Tasmania’s new premier has joined a growing chorus of Liberals looking to change track on the bare-bones policies the party has previously embraced on climate change.

His remarks come just a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison got personal, taking a swipe at NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean for telling Sky News that senior cabinet ministers want the PM to take strong action.

“Matt Kean doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He doesn’t know what’s going on in the federal cabinet. Most of the federal cabinet wouldn’t even know who Matt Kean was,” Mr Morrison told ABC radio.

The PM rolled out the well-oiled line that Australia will “meet and beat our emissions reduction targets of Kyoto”.

Under growing pressure from the public brought on by Australia’s worst bushfire season on record, Mr Morrison has turned his focus on climate change to adaptation while maintaining support for the coal industry.

But Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said the money the federal government is dishing out on recovery and adaptation will be wasted without a coherent climate policy.

“The government’s focus on continuing Australia’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels means that extreme weather will worsen dramatically over the next decades. We cannot afford it,” Ms McKenzie said.

“For over six years the federal government has had no credible climate policy. Today the economic, personal and environmental costs of failing to tackle climate change are staring us all in the face.

“Despite the warnings, the federal government has been flat-footed in its response to this disaster, partly because they failed to accept the fact that the climate has changed.

“This cannot happen again.”